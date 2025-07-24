Eight cats left on doorstep of shelter, crammed into one pet carrier

GREENSBURG, Pa. — Video shared with Channel 11 by Amanda Coats, the owner of Kitten Scoop in Greensburg, shows the moment she found eight kittens left on the doorstep outside her rescue on Wednesday.

She was on her way to her full-time job when she stopped at the rescue to check the thermostat and saw something covered with a hoodie.

“I was like, ‘Oh no here we go,’” Coats told Channel 11’s Andrew Havranek. “So I opened it up and sure enough, there were eight kittens crammed in this tiny, tiny carrier.”

Those eight kittens were covered in their own waste, fleas, and even glue, which Coats believes is likely from kittens being stuck in a glue trap.

“Had I not stopped yesterday, it was going to be 90 degrees, they were covered with a hoodie, out there in the sun? None of them would have made it,” Coats said.

She spent all day Wednesday bathing the cats, getting them vaccinated, and started nursing them back to health.

Some of the kittens — which range from 8 to 16 weeks old — have open wounds.

“Looks pretty good today,” she said, holding one cat. “You’re looking pretty good today sir.”

Coats doesn’t have cameras set up, but just two days ago, she called to get Wi-Fi installed at the rescue so those cameras could be mounted and connected. Right now, they don’t know who dropped the kittens on the doorstep.

Coats is concerned they came from a home in such terrible conditions, there could other animals neglected there. She hopes someone knows who did this.

“Absolutely, charges, if need be, help is available, we want to spay the mother,” Coats said. “At least bring me the mother so we can get her spayed and make sure that’s our promise to her that this will never happen again. You know? She doesn’t ask for that.”

Getting them back to full health and ready for adoption is going to take weeks and even months as the kittens are anemic. If you’re able to help, Kitten Ccoop has several ways to donate, both financially and by other means. Click here to donate online.

“And all of that goes to the cats!” she said.

