‘Electrifying news’: State’s 2nd federally-funded EV charging station opens in Venango County

VENANGO COUNTY, Pa. — Pennsylvania’s second federally-funded electric vehicle charging station has opened in Venango County.

The station, located at the Emlenton Truck Plaza at the Route 38 exit on I-80, was expanded under the federal National Electric Vehicle Infrastructure (NEVI) program. It has four ports capable of providing 150 kW of power to four vehicles simultaneously.

Pennsylvania is now the third state to open multiple NEVI-funded stations, after New York and Ohio, government officials said.

“After being one of the first states in the nation to begin construction on an EV charging station under the NEVI program, we’re now getting even more done,” said PennDOT Secretary Mike Carroll. “Under Governor Josh Shapiro’s leadership, our investments in electric vehicle infrastructure are paving the way to a greener, cleaner future with more options available for Pennsylvania travelers.”

NEVI funding supports the Commonwealth and federal goal of expanding EV charging along the previously designated Alternative Fuel Corridors (AFCs), which Pennsylvania has over 1,800 miles of. Per guidance from U.S. DOT, NEVI formula funds must first be used to “build out” designated AFCs (meaning there must be no more than 50 miles between stations and less than 1 mile from an AFC exit) and meet U.S. DOT minimum standards and requirements.

“Pennsylvania is stepping out as a NEVI leader by demonstrating how federal funds can strengthen existing EV charging stations to deliver fast, reliable, and equitable infrastructure.” said Executive Director of the Joint Office of Energy and Transportation Gabe Klein. “The latest NEVI station also highlights Pennsylvania’s plan to further enable east-west charger connectivity to reduce critical corridor gaps and ensure EV drivers can charge and travel seamlessly across the state.”

Once AFCs are fully built out, PennDOT will shift to expanding EV chargers to Pennsylvania’s community charging infrastructure.

