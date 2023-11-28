Elizabeth Township commissioners break ground on first phase of multi-sport complex project

ELIZABETH TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Elizabeth Township is making a major investment in parks and recreation.

Township commissioners say the baseball field on Donner Street, in the Boston area of the township, was already in dire need of repair.

Demolition work is already underway and rebuilding the field is the first of five phases in what will eventually turn into a multi-sport complex.

“We just believe this is the place to come,” said Commissioner Chris Thoma.

Monday night, Thoma and fellow commissioners officially broke ground on phase one of the project.

“It’ll be a turf infield, grass outfield, all new fencing, we’re going to be scraping this whole thing off and putting new drainage in,” Thoma explained.

The $1.4 million ballfield renovation is only the start of a massive investment in parks and recreation in the township.

Over the next five years, commissioners plan to add three soccer fields, walking trails, and basketball, pickleball, and tennis courts to the complex on Donner Street, which sits just below the Boston Bridge.

“I think the community should be excited about it. It is the entrance to Elizabeth Township. Nothing says like better than kids and community being involved in community activities,” said Commissioner Jim Benedek.

The goal is to create a multi-million-dollar sports hub that will be able to host sporting events and tournaments for kids of all ages, driving further economic growth in the area.

“What we want to do is we want to revitalize this area. We want this to be the envy of the Mon Valley, and we believe it will be,” said Thoma.

Commissioners aim to have the baseball field ready for play by June.

The entire complex is expected to take around five years.

