Elizabeth Township Police asking for information following reports of juveniles damaging property

ELIZABETH TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Police say a group of juveniles is damaging vehicles and property in Elizabeth Township.

Information shared by the department on Tuesday said officers have received reports of juveniles throwing objects out of moving vehicles and damaging property over the past two days.

Police said several suspects were identified and several suspect vehicles have been linked to the case, but officers are still working to learn more.

Any other potential victims or anyone with useful information is asked to contact the Elizabeth Township Police Department at 412-751-7325 or visit the station located at 522 Rock Run Road.

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