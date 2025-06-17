Ellwood City officer disciplined for physical confrontation in convenience store

ELLWOOD CITY, Pa. — An Ellwood City police officer has been disciplined after his physical confrontation with a man inside a convenience store was caught on camera.

The mayor tells Channel 11 that, following an investigation, the officer was given a 10-day suspension without pay, was deranked from sergeant to patrolman and ordered to attend de-escalation and anger management classes.

This comes after an early June incident when a man went to a Sheetz in Ellwood City to pick up his lost phone, but refused to leave the store when workers wouldn’t give it to him. The situation escalated when police showed up and the officer pushed him to the ground.

The man who was shoved is not facing any charges.

