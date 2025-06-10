Ellwood City officer under investigation after confrontation caught on camera in convenience store

ELLWOOD CITY, Pa. — An officer is under investigation after a cell phone video that’s going viral on social media appears to show him shoving a young man to the ground inside a convenience store.

The incident happened last week inside the Sheetz in Ellwood City.

Ellwood Mayor Anthony Court says a man went to the store to pick up his lost phone, but refused to leave the store when workers wouldn’t give it to him.

That’s when Court says the police showed up and the situation escalated.

“We have a wonderful community. We don’t condone the behavior unbecoming of a police officer, and like I said, we’re going to continue gathering information and do what’s right across the board in this situation,” he said.

Court says the officer involved is using his personal days while the investigation gets underway.

The man who was pushed to the ground is not facing any charges.

