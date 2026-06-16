Man found guilty of stabbing 70-year-old man in Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH — A man has been found guilty of stabbing a 70-year-old man in Pittsburgh.

According to court documents, Jasper Hilliard was found guilty of attempted homicide, aggravated assault, burglary, possession of instruments of crime and resisting arrest.

Hilliard was charged in June 2023 after police found a 70-year-old man suffering from a stab wound to his neck in Shadyside.

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Investigators said he then broke into a nearby home, covered in blood. He changed into a clean shirt in front of two witnesses who were still inside the house. Police arrested him in the driveway.

Another witness provided police with video of the stabbing, which appeared to catch Hilliard in the act.

Hilliard will be sentenced on Sept. 21.

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