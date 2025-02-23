Fire damages house in Carrick

PITTSBURGH — Fire damaged a house in Carrick Sunday evening.

Allegheny County dispatchers said emergency crews were called to the 1900 block of Dartmore Street at 5:32 p.m.

The upper story of the fire appeared to have been burned and multiple windows were blown out.

No injuries were reported.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

