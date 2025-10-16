Emergency crews evacuating seven-story senior high-rise in Verona

VERONA, Pa. — Emergency crews are evacuating a seven-story senior high-rise in Verona.

Allegheny County dispatchers say emergency crews were called to 1 Demor Drive at 6:00 p.m.

The Verona Police Department said crews are evacuating Demor Towers with the Verona Volunteer Fire Department and Lower Valley EMS. They have not said why the evacuation is happening at this time, but said they will release more information soon.

No injuries have been reported.

Channel 11 has a crew at the scene. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group