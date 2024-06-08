Emergency crews rescue woman who fell 40 feet from retaining wall in Pittsburgh’s Strip District

PITTSBURGH — A woman was rescued after falling from a retaining wall and onto a hillside in Pittsburgh.

Pittsburgh Public Safety said police officers, firefighters, medics and emergency management were called to the area of Frank Kurto Park and Bigelow Blvd at around 11:30 a.m. on Saturday.

Workers from the Audi Dealership on Liberty Avenue in the Strip District said they heard someone screaming from a hillside near their business.

Investigators say a woman in her 30s was sitting on a concrete retaining wall and fell off. They believe she fell around 40 feet.

Two police officers and three medics used a rope to descend down the hill and get to the woman. She was then hoisted to safety in a Stokes basket. Firefighters used a truck to help raise her up.

She was taken to a hospital in stable condition.

It is unknown how long the woman was on the hill before help was called.

