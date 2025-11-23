Emergency crews respond to fire in bedroom in Pittsburgh’s South Side

PITTSBURGH — Emergency crews responded to a fire in a bedroom in Pittsburgh’s South Side neighborhood on Saturday.

An Allegheny County 911 supervisor says the fire was reported at 10:15 p.m. in the 1700 block of Sarah Street.

Pittsburgh Public Safety says firefighters responded to a one-alarm fire in an upstairs bedroom.

There were visible flames and smoke, but firefighters were able to get it under control, officials say.

No injuries were reported.

