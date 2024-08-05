Local

Emergency pothole repair creates delays in Downtown Pittsburgh

By Sierra Rehm, WPXI.com

Crosstown ramp closed

By Sierra Rehm, WPXI.com

PITTSBURGH — The closure of a busy ramp in Downtown Pittsburgh during the morning commute is causing delays.

A PennDOT official told Channel 11 around 6:30 a.m. that crews were responding to fix a large pothole on the ramp from Crosstown Boulevard to Boulevard of the Allies and the Parkway East. The ramp remains closed while crews work to fix the issue.

Traffic is forced to continue onto the Liberty Bridge and delays are building up along alternate routes.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

TRENDING NOW:

  • 73-year-old woman stabbed to death in Arnold, suspect in custody
  • Teachers Under Attack: Local teacher badly injured in 2023 assault shares her story
  • Man accused in deadly Mount Oliver shooting is victim’s stepson, court documents state
  • VIDEO: Home demolished after partially collapsing in North Braddock
  • DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
    • TOP STORIES FROM CHANNEL 11 NEWS

    ©2024 Cox Media Group

    0
    Comments on this article
    0

    Most Read