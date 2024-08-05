Emergency pothole repair creates delays in Downtown Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH — The closure of a busy ramp in Downtown Pittsburgh during the morning commute is causing delays.

A PennDOT official told Channel 11 around 6:30 a.m. that crews were responding to fix a large pothole on the ramp from Crosstown Boulevard to Boulevard of the Allies and the Parkway East. The ramp remains closed while crews work to fix the issue.

Traffic is forced to continue onto the Liberty Bridge and delays are building up along alternate routes.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group