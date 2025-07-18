Enforcement of new Downtown Pittsburgh bus lanes begins this weekend

PITTSBURGH — Pittsburgh Regional Transit is reminding drivers that enforcement on the new red bus lanes in Downtown Pittsburgh will begin on Sunday.

PRT said that Port Authority Police have been issuing warnings since the lanes were installed last month.

Previous coverage: New bus-only lanes in Downtown Pittsburgh causing confusion for drivers

According to Pennsylvania law, drivers using bus-only lanes may be issued a citation of $25 with associated fees that will bring the total cost to nearly $200.

Enforcement of the new dedicated bus lanes in downtown Pittsburgh will begin Sunday, July 20! pic.twitter.com/Oi9OCseRRO — Pittsburgh Regional Transit (@PGHtransit) July 17, 2025

All private vehicles are prohibited from entering, stopping or parking in the bus lanes, even if it’s briefly.

“These dedicated bus lanes are reserved exclusively for buses and emergency vehicles and are clearly marked to ensure the smooth and efficient flow of public transit. Drivers should pay close attention to street signage and lane markings to avoid violations,” PRT said in a release.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group