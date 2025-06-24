New bus-only lanes in Downtown Pittsburgh causing confusion for drivers

PITTSBURGH — Lanes designed for buses and emergency vehicles only in Downtown Pittsburgh are causing confusion for everyday drivers.

Channel 11 crews saw many cars driving in the city’s new bright red bus-only lanes, which are part of Pittsburgh Regional Transit’s Bus Rapid Transit Project.

John Price commutes to work Downtown and said the new paint is confusing.

“I’m hoping to see something soon because I don’t want to be caught in this red lane and somehow get a fine for something I didn’t know anything about,” Price said.

The bus-only lane runs in a loop from Downtown to Oakland and was recently closed off to cars. But that does not seem to be stopping most drivers from using it — like on 6th Avenue, where an entire direction is now closed.

“I’m trying to learn more about what it even means because to and from work every day, I just want to be up to date,” Price said.

The striped red lines allow cars to enter for a right-hand turn, but even that is confusing to drivers as they are now turning right in the left lane.

“I know they’re doing the warnings for the cell phone, so I’m not sure if there are repercussions that come with the red lines right now,” Price said.

Pittsburgh police released a statement saying they are permitted to enforce traffic in these areas but have not issued any citations at this time, as drivers are adjusting to the change.

Pittsburgh Regional Transit officers are currently issuing verbal warnings and say they will issue fines soon.

According to the Pennsylvania vehicle code, a $25 fee can be issued for driving in a restricted roadway, but after fees, the dollar amount can reach close to $200.

