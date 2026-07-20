Environmental Charter School votes to relocate middle, high schools to new campus

Environmental Charter School’s board of directors has approved the school’s plans to relocate its middle and high school programs to a new facility.

It’s a plan that first came to light earlier this year when the Urban Redevelopment Authority of Pittsburgh voted to revise the covenants of the 743 Technology Drive facility, called the Elmhurst Innovation Center and owned by The Elmhurst Group, so that it could be retrofitted to house ECS.

The school said that its programs will be transitioned to the new campus in advance of the 2027-2028 school year.

“After an extensive and in-depth search process, I can say with full confidence that this facility will best serve our students and allow us to fulfill our school’s mission to educate each student to high academic standards using innovative curricula that will foster knowledge, love of, and respect for the environment and preserve it for future generations,” ECS CEO Patrick Dowd said in a statement. “We are thrilled to advance this effort from the visioning phase to construction thanks to the hard work and support of our board, our entire ECS community and our partners.”

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