EPA orders MAX Environmental to fix treatment, disposal of hazardous materials at Yukon landfill

YUKON, Pa — The Environmental Protection Agency filed a consent decree that went into effect Friday against MAX Environmental’s Yukon landfill, saying the company must fix issues related to its treatment and disposal of hazardous material, or face a $73,000 per day fine.

Neighbors in Yukon, however, say the order from the EPA is not enough.

“The magnitude of what has happened here is really mindblowing,” said former Yukon resident Diana Steck.

The MAX Environmental landfill in Yukon treats several hazardous materials and disposes of them on-site. Neighbors have said it has polluted the ground, water and air for decades.

“We’re talking things like arsenic, lead, cadmium and chromium,” said Stacey Magda of the Mountain Watershed Association.

An investigation last spring by the EPA found higher levels of some of those materials than what’s allowed and found other violations at the MAX Environmental site in Yukon.

An order from the EPA went into effect last Friday.

It tells MAX Environmental they have to fix issues at the Yukon landfill or face a $73,000 fine.

“Under normal circumstances, that would be good news,” Magda said.

But neighbors in Yukon – along with the Mountain Watershed Association, feel MAX Environmental shouldn’t be motivated by a fine to do - what they say - is the right thing.

“Why does the EPA and the DEP [Department of Environmental Protection] have to issue fines in order [for MAX Environmental] to be in compliance? They should be toeing the line in order to be operating,” said Debbie Franzetta, who lives a half-mile from the site.

The EPA also found one of the buildings that holds hazardous materials has holes in its walls and roof. Max cannot treat hazardous waste in that part of the building until that is fixed.

MAX Environmental will have 120 days to fix it after the EPA approves the plan.

The EPA is also not allowing MAX to dump untreated waste at its Yukon site until it is reviewed by an auditor and a state lab.

Neighbors want the site shut down, citing health concerns.

“I think what the community would like to see is for the DEP and EPA to do the right thing and take the side of the community and protect our health instead of figuring out how they can help MAX better do their business and get a permit,” Steck added.

Channel 11′s Andrew Havranek called the General Manager of the Yukon site for comment. That call was not returned.

