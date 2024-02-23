Local

Esplanade project plans for Pittsburgh’s Manchester neighborhood could move forward soon

By Taylor Hall, WPXI.com

North Side Esplanade Development - WPXI The board of the Urban Redevelopment Authority of Pittsburgh is slated to vote on a measure to sell a 5.59-acre former steel mill site along the Ohio riverfront in the North Side neighborhood of Chateau to Millcraft to help kick off the development firm’s first phase of Esplanade, its $475 million mixed-use master plan.

PITTSBURGH — Plans to bring a Ferris wheel, splash park, marina, ice skating rink and housing project to Pittsburgh’s North Shore could take a big step forward.

The Esplanade project would transform roughly 15 acres of the city’s Manchester neighborhood.

The developer says it submitted a master plan to the city’s planning department.

If all goes right, crews could break ground as early as this fall.

The project includes a mix of office, residential and retail space. It would cost $475 million to build.

