Esplanade project plans for Pittsburgh’s Manchester neighborhood could move forward soon

PITTSBURGH — Plans to bring a Ferris wheel, splash park, marina, ice skating rink and housing project to Pittsburgh’s North Shore could take a big step forward.

The Esplanade project would transform roughly 15 acres of the city’s Manchester neighborhood.

The developer says it submitted a master plan to the city’s planning department.

If all goes right, crews could break ground as early as this fall.

The project includes a mix of office, residential and retail space. It would cost $475 million to build.

