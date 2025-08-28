Essential Utilities announces $26M investment in Greene County data center

Essential Utilities announced a $26 million investment in a 1,400 acre data center facility in Greene County being developed by Pittsburgh-based International Electric Power III LLC.

Essential’s (NYSE: WTRG) subsidiary Aqua will design, construct and run an 18-million-gallon-per-day water treatment plant to provide the cooling needed for the high performance computing. Peoples, another Essential subsidiary, will provide gas consulting services and energy management.

“This is an exciting partnership that provides us the opportunity to leverage our expertise both in water and natural gas and highlights our capabilities as we work with hyperscalers to facilitate the growth of data centers to power the new age of artificial intelligence, here in Pennsylvania,” Essential Utilities CEO and Chairman Chris Franklin said in a prepared statement. “This project aligns perfectly with the Energy and Innovation Summit recently hosted in Pittsburgh by U.S. Senator Dave McCormick to encourage investment in energy and artificial intelligence. Pennsylvania has the right business climate for projects like this which is why we are so confident in its success."

