Ethylene glycol spills at Pittsburgh International Airport due to rupture in mechanical room

PITTSBURGH — An industrial compound spilled at Pittsburgh International Airport on Monday.

An airport official tells Channel 11 that ethylene glycol, which is used in the airport’s HVAC system, was released because of a rupture in a mechanical room on the ground level of an airside terminal.

The official said no one was injured and the spill was contained.

The CDC says ethylene glycol is a “useful industrial compound” found in many consumer products like antifreeze, hydraulic brake fluids and solvents. The odorless liquid can be deadly if ingested, but breathing in the vapors usually only irritates the eyes and lungs.

The Allegheny County Airport Authority’s environmental response contractor cleaned the spill at Pittsburgh International Airport and properly removed the compound, the official said.

The Department of Environmental was notified of the spill, as required by law, but there is no environmental hazard.

The spill didn’t impact airport operations.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group