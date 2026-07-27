Etna’s Union Hotel redevelopment project receives state RACP grant

The Union Hotel redevelopment project in Etna was one of many regional projects in the Pittsburgh region to receive significant grant funds in recent days.

The Etna-based project, led by 358 Butler LLC, received $500,000 in grant money from the Pennsylvania Redevelopment Assistance Capital Program for the complete restoration of three existing buildings, which will be used for a mixed-use development of residential and commercial storefronts.

David Wilke, one of the developers involved in the project, said he hopes the project will bring something that is much needed for the Etna community.

“The excitement of seeing Etna be redeveloped is the No. 1 reason that we went into the project in the first place,” Wilke said. “So that’s not changed. We believe Etna as a small town has a great feel and a great vibe. Etna is a very unique and attractive place to live, work and run a business, and it really has been a quieter neighborhood and so affordable compared to right across the river in Lawrenceville.”

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