Evans City tops Pittsburgh’s hottest housing markets for fourth quarter

PITTSBURGH — Evans City (16033) was the hottest housing market in the greater Pittsburgh metro for the fourth quarter.

That’s according to The Business Journals’ latest quarterly analysis of the country’s hottest housing markets based on listing and sales data from Intercontinental Exchange Inc.

The ranking isn’t meant to highlight the most expensive or the most popular markets, although some of those are on the list. Instead, the ranking spotlights ZIP codes where activity is surging, prices are dramatically rising or homes are selling at a faster pace using a weighted formula that includes quarterly and year-over-year data.

Click here to read more from our partners at the Pittsburgh Business Times.

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