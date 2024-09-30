Event celebrating all things Pittsburgh held at Strip District Terminal

PITTSBURGH — A block party held in Pittsburgh celebrated all the things that make the Steel City special.

“ICONIC PGH” featured food, drinks and games that all had a local twist.

The event was free for all ages and held at the Strip District terminal on Saturday from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Over 40 vendors from the city shared everything Pittsburgh related from novelty t-shirts to pierogie bath bombs.

Local musicians such as the Stone Throwers, The Polkamaniacs and Bad Custer played live.

Games included “Pittsburgh Traffic Twister,” a strawberry pretzel eating contest and a spatula obstacle course.

Mancini’s and Jenny Lee Swirl Bread were featured at “The Tailgate Zone” and drinks from the Pittsburgh Brewing Company were served.

Kennywood set up a spot for kids to play in and other entertainment was provided by the Museum of Illusions, FA Climb and Puttshack.

The most passionate Yinzers in the Strip even got Pittsburgh-themed flash tattoos from KyKlops Tattoo.

It is estimated that around 1000 people attended the event.

