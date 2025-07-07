Ex-Steelers WR Chase Claypool ready to make NFL comeback

This article originally appeared on SteelersNOW.com.

Former Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Chase Claypool revealed on Instagram that he’s making an NFL comeback. Claypool, who was with the Buffalo Bills last year, was sidelined for the entire 2024 season after suffering a torn ligament and tendon in his toe. He was released with an injury settlement on Aug. 15.

Claypool says he’s fully healthy now and ready to contribute for an NFL team.

“I tore a ligament and a tendon in my second toe and have been rehabbing, working out, and recovering every day for the past yeaR. I am back to being the strongest and fastest I’ve ever been and couldn’t be more excited to step back out on the field and let my actions speak for themselves,” Claypool wrote on Instagram. “I deeply and truly believe that the pieces will align, and I will work my way into the position to show off what’s been suppressed these last two years.”

