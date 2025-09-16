EXCLUSIVE: DA talks about case against local dad accused of setting home on fire, killing daughter

CASTLE SHANNON, Pa. — Allegheny County’s District Attorney is sitting down exclusively with Channel 11 to talk about the case against a local father charged with setting a gasoline-fueled fire that killed his daughter.

Beloved Pitt sophomore, Lakyn Shelleby, died in the fire. Her mother survived, but with serious burns and now Lakyn’s father, 46-year-old Brian Shelleby is charged with homicide and aggravated arson.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE >>> 19-year-old dead, woman hurt in Castle Shannon house fire; father facing homicide charge

Coming up on Channel 11 News at 5, what Allegheny County District Attorney Stephen Zappala is revealing about the case and the questions he’s working to answer.

