Childhood friends, community honor charismatic young woman killed in fire in Castle Shannon

A community is in mourning, asking how a life they describe as bright could be cut short so soon.

Friends and family gathered to share fond memories of 19-year-old Lakyn Shelleby.

Lakyn died after her father doused her home in gasoline and set it on fire, police say.

Channel 11’s Frederick Price spoke to her childhood friends and learned more about the fiery child they said could kick down the door with her charisma.

