Exclusive: Healthcare workers calling on UPMC, hospital executives statewide to improve safety

In an open letter to hospital executives in Pennsylvania, healthcare workers are demanding changes to address workplace violence in healthcare settings. The letter, backed by SEIU Healthcare Pennsylvania, calls on leaders to invest in safe staffing and security measures.

It comes less than two weeks after a patient care technician, Travis Dunn, was assaulted by a patient in UPMC Altoona’s emergency room. He was found unconscious and flown to a Pittsburgh hospital for emergency surgery. Dunn is recovering at home after spending several days in the hospital. He suffered a brain bleed, fractured skull and other injuries.

Union leaders say the incident should serve as a reckoning point.

The online petition, obtained by 11 Investigates, calls workplace violence a crisis and says every single health system in Pennsylvania needs to “rise to the occasion,” with UPMC leading the way in setting the standard, as the largest health system with the most resources.

It makes six demands, which are as follows:

Adopt and enforce comprehensive, unit-specific workplace violence prevention plans — created with direct input from frontline staff.

Ensure safe staffing levels so no nurse or caregiver is left alone or unsupported in dangerous situations. According to a 2024 Joint Commission study, “waiting for care” is the second highest driver of aggression toward healthcare workers. There is no safe workplace for healthcare workers without adequate staff.

Require mandatory healthcare de-escalation and safety training for every employee and ensure those protections are actually implemented.

Guarantee that every violent incident is reported, investigated, and acted upon.

Commit publicly to transparency and accountability by tracking and publishing workplace violence data across all hospitals.

Immediately invest in the following security measures in all UPMC hospitals:

Install metal detectors at all public entry points



Increase trained security personnel



Install panic alarms in every patient care area and unit



Provide comprehensive support for all staff impacted by workplace violence incidents

The petition also cites a study showing healthcare workers suffer more non-fatal injuries than any other profession, including law enforcement.

UPMC Altoona nurse Elyssa Sitar said workplace violence is out of control, and it is one of the main reasons hospitals like hers are hemorrhaging nurses.

“I have been hit, kicked, spit at,” Sitar said. “I’ve seen it happen to my coworkers, and I’ve also had to go work a shift after it’s happened to my coworkers.”

Sitar recently made the decision to leave her job in the intensive care unit. She said unsafe staffing levels led her to make that decision.

According to the union, there are approximately 300 fewer nurses now than when UPMC took over the hospital a decade ago.

“It was incredibly frequent that as a new nurse I’m being assigned three critical care patients. It’s morally distressing is what it comes down to,” she said.

In response to the petition, UPMC released the following statement to 11 Investigates.

“At UPMC, the safety of our team members, patients and visitors is a responsibility we take seriously. We have a comprehensive, continuous program to evaluate, identify and prevent conditions that may place people in harm’s way. This work is guided by leading national experts in security and safety and shaped by direct input from our team members and physicians.

Earlier this year, we added hundreds of safety upgrades across UPMC including advanced training in de-escalation and workplace violence prevention, clear signage reinforcing our zero-tolerance policy, panic buttons, secure rooms, active drills and upgraded entrance technologies to limit unauthorized access. We remain committed to listening, constantly improving and protecting our people. Any claims suggesting otherwise ignore the progress we’ve made and continue to make alongside our team members.”

11 Investigates has been uncovering workplace violence concerns for months through our investigative series Code Blue. We surveyed more than 500 healthcare workers across PA about workplace violence. Ninety-three percent of respondents said they are afraid at work at least sometimes.

If you’re a healthcare worker who has experienced workplace violence and you want to share your story, you can email us at 11investigates@wpxi.com.

