Expect low 40s, upper 30s this morning until temperatures rebound in afternoon

Bundle up! Temperatures are in the low 40s and even upper 30s for a few neighborhoods this morning. While this is unusually cold for June 1, highs will rebound into the upper 60s this afternoon.

With dry air and clear skies tonight, lows will again dip near 40 degrees for much of the area. That should be the last of the really cool starts for quite some time.

Temperatures will rebound into the 70s Monday and quickly into the 80s for mid-week. In fact, there’s a chance some may see highs approach 90 degrees by Wednesday! Humidity becomes a factor, too, which may drive heat indices up.

Dry weather will stick around through at least Wednesday, with the chance for scattered thunderstorms back in the forecast Thursday.

