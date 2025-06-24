Extreme heat continues on Tuesday, with isolated showers possible later in the day

PITTSBURGH — Heat and humidity will push the heat index near 100 degrees again on Tuesday.

An Extreme Heat Warning continues for Allegheny, Butler, Beaver, Washington and portions of Westmoreland and Fayette counties through Wednesday evening as heat indices up to 105 are possible in these locations.

A Heat Advisory has been issued for Armstrong, Indiana, Greene, Clarion, Venango, Forest, and the ridges of Westmoreland and Fayette counties through Wednesday evening as heat indices could reach 102 degrees.

A few isolated showers or storms may develop later in the day on Tuesday, with a better chance for storms popping up on Wednesday.

Watch for heavy downpours and the threat for damaging winds with any storm that develops and have the Severe Weather Team 11 app with you for the latest updates.

