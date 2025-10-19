Fallen tree closes part of Mount Royal Boulevard in Shaler Township

SHALER TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Part of Mount Royal Boulevard in Shaler Township is closed due to a fallen tree.
Around 4:30 p.m., Shaler police posted on social media that the road is closed between Grant Avenue and Cherry Way due to a tree in the roadway.
Crews have been dispatched to clean the area.
Police recommend drivers use Beyrleye Avenue/Little Pine Creek Road/West Pennview Street as a detour.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.
