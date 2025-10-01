Families, educators, leaders gather in Downtown Pittsburgh to discuss youth mental health

PITTSBURGH — A free event was held in Downtown Pittsburgh to get people talking about mental health.

The Strong Minds, Bright Futures Partnership hosted an event at the Jewish Healthcare Foundation on Liberty Avenue to talk about youth mental health in Allegheny County.

The event invited families, educators, and local leaders to share their experiences on how to support youth mental health.

The session spotlighted solutions on how to provide care at home, in schools and throughout communities.

“Parents, families, concerned people who really care about youth mental health and the youth themselves, to be involved in this because it’s only by all of us coming together that we actually find the solution,” David Hayn-Menendez with the Strong Mind, Bright Futures Partnership

Strong Minds, Bright Futures is a statewide partnership working to improve mental health across the state.

