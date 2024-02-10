Families enjoy “Party in the Park” with beloved Pittsburgh mascots

PITTSBURGH — Pittsburgh’s favorite mascots gathered in Schenley Park on Saturday to participate in an annual tradition that looked a little different this year.

The Pirate Parrot, Iceburgh the Penguin, Ammo from the Pittsburgh Riverhounds and the Eat ‘N Park Smiley Cookie were just a few familiar faces to participate in the 36th annual Mascot Madness event.

Usually, the characters hop on the Schnely Park Ice Rink and enjoy a skate with children and families but the rink is currently under renovations so the event had to be held off the ice.

The event was hosted by CitiParks and ran from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. It was considered a “Party in the Park.”

“Of course, we are disappointed that we can’t skate this year, but we’ve pulled together to come up with something fantastic to keep the annual Mascot tradition going. Working with our Community Enrichment Program team, as well as Mascot organizer Bill Backa, we’ve come up with Mascot Madness and we are looking forward to a great day,” said Mirella Ranallo, CitiParks Schenley Rink Manager.

During the party, kids were able to take pictures and play games with the mascots. They also could enjoy face painting and a balloon artist.

The Schnenley Park Skating Rink will not open reopen this season. Renovations are expected to wrap up around April.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group