PITTSBURGH — The Schenley Park Skating Rink will not open this season due to construction delays, the City of Pittsburgh announced Monday.

The Department of Public Works has been working on installing a new chiller system since last year, and the city said there have been several setbacks that have caused delays:

While working on the site for the chiller installation a broken pipe was discovered requiring the sump pump to be replaced. The broken pipe and original sump pump backed up water into the trench where the original condenser piping existed, which slowed demolition.

An exhaust fan required a lead time twice as long as originally expected, which delayed the installation of the new piping.

Ammonia system installation and ventilation: this is especially important as safety is always the main priority. This installation is very delicate and must be installed to exact specifications. Some of the parts here are custom-crafted for each specific chiller installation to ensure proper fit and workability to site size and that has also added additional time to this project.

The initial opening in November was pushed back until the end of January, but as things stand, the project now isn’t expected to be finished

until April.

