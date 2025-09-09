Families who lost everything in apartment fire being helped by the Sally and Howard Levin Clubhouse

PITTSBURGH — As the flames and smoke persisted all morning into the afternoon on Forward Avenue in Squirrel Hill, the people at the Sally and Howard Levin Clubhouse right across the street became unexpected helpers in a time of need.

Program Director Dr. Chrissy Whiting-Madison said it started with a police officer coming in to use their restroom.

“I noticed just people gathering on the sidewalk,” Dr. Whiting-Madison tells Channel 11. “Do they have somewhere to go? We can feed them. We have water. Then from there it really did take off.”

Sally and Howard Levin Clubhouse provides jobs and education for adults in the community with mental illnesses.

By 12:30 Tuesday afternoon, Dr. Chrissy Whiting-Madison said they were helping feed, clothe and provide support and counseling to 42 people.

“I’ve tried really hard to spend time with every single person who has come through our doors today,” Dr. Whiting-Madison added. “To say I’ve cried is an understatement, hearing their stories.”

Stories, like those from Alena Dergacheva, who rushed to the burning building to try to save her friend’s cat that he brought here with him from Russia. Sadly, she couldn’t.

“She is his daughter,” Dergacheva tells Channel 11. “He’s single, he brought her overseas and he took her everywhere. She’s his baby.”

For Dr. Whiting-Madison, her clubhouse members showed up in a big way, volunteering to stay as long as needed.

“What’s been beautiful is watching our clubhouse members really rise to the occasion and know there are people who need their help - jump in, full steam ahead.”

The Clubhouse is coordinating with the Red Cross, Salvation Army, Pittsburgh’s Fire Chief and Emergency Services to help all of the dozens of people who lost their homes and everything inside.

“I’m really thankful we could be in the position to help today,” Dr. Whiting-Madison added. “I’m so grateful. I can’t tell you how much it meant to see those people in need come through our doors and allow all of us to help them.”

