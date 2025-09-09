Massive fire burning at apartment building in Squirrel Hill

PITTSBURGH — Crews are battling a massive fire in Pittsburgh’s Squirrel Hill neighborhood.

The four-alarm fire is in the 5680 block of Forward Avenue near the intersection of Murray Avenue.

Video sent to Channel 11 shows flames and heavy smoke coming from the roof of the Jefferson Apartments.

One of our reporters on scene saw the roof collapse. A spokesperson for Pittsburgh Public Safety said that all personnel are safe and no residents are injured.

The Salvation Army and the Red Cross are on the scene assisting residents.

Officials are asking people to avoid the area.

We have multiple crews at the scene. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

