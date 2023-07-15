Family of 2 women shot near Brighton Heights swimming pool asking for answers

PITTSBURGH — Family members of the two women shot near a swimming pool in Brighton Heights tell Channel 11 they want answers.

Darkale Bonner, 35, died late Wednesday. Family members say the other shooting victim is her sister. She is recovering after being shot in the neck.

Hours after the shooting, Police Chief Larry Scirotto told Channel 11 that a 26-year-old man was in custody as a “person of interest.”

“As I understand it, just the male fired shots,” Chief Scirotto said on-scene Wednesday.” We don’t believe there was return gunfire in the event.”

We reached out to Pittsburgh Police Friday and were told there are “no arrests or updates at this time.”

