Family, advocates continue to push for ‘Alina’s Law,’ protecting victims of domestic violence

PITTSBURGH — A 5K run was held Saturday, honoring a victim of domestic violence and advocating for legislation that can protect others.

The sixth-annual Alina’s Light Walk and Run kicked off at Settler’s Cabin Park.

Organizers said they hope the event can raise awareness of the work they’re doing to get two bills passed in the state House and Senate.

Both bills would allow judges the option of requiring electronic monitoring for people with PFAs against them, if the judge believed they’d likely violate it.

Organizers say this is the type of change they’d like to see. However, neither bill has Alina Sheykhet’s name attached.

Sheyket was a University of Pittsburgh student who was killed at the hands of her ex-boyfriend in 2017, days after she filed a PFA against him. The ex-boyfriend, Matthew Darby, pleaded guilty to the murder in 2018 and was sentenced to life in prison.

The first iteration of the current bills was unanimously passed in the Senate as “Alina’s Law” in 2017, but stalled in the House.

Getting Sheyket’s name back on the legislation is crucial, event organizers said.

“Alina’s name is the driving force behind the law, behind this organization,” said Sasha Phillips, advocate for Alina’s Light and Alina’s Law. “We want to all stand here together and say, ‘Alina, we’re not going to forget your name. We’re going to carry your light forward.’”

“We could not save our own child, but with Alina’s law, we can save so many other children, women, people,” said Sheyket’s mother, Elly Sheykhet. “It means a lot, personally. This is my daughter and not just a law.”

