BUTLER TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A small memorial marks the spot where Damian Hall, 27, crashed his SUV and died on Oct. 26.

“Right here is where the glass is so this is where I’m assuming the car ended up,” said Damian’s aunt, Brandy Kight.

On 11 at 11, the changes his family wants to see made to the road where he lost his life.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2023 Cox Media Group