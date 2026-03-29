Residents escape intense duplex fire in Westmoreland County

NEW KENSINGTON, Pa. — Residents of a duplex in Westmoreland County escaped a massive fire on Sunday morning.

Westmoreland County 911 officials tell Channel 11 that the fire started in a residence on McCargo Street just before 8 a.m.

Videos shared with Channel 11 showed that at one point, flames and thick black smoke were pouring from the building.

The fire chief tells Channel 11 that flames are believed to have started in the unit that faces McCargo Street, where a family lived.

He tells us that the mom got the kids to safety by throwing them off a porch roof to their dad, who was waiting below. She then jumped off the porch roof herself.

They were all taken to hospitals for evaluation.

The residents in the other unit also made it out safely, the chief said. Firefighters rescued a bird and some fish from that unit.

It took just under an hour for the fire to be brought under control.

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