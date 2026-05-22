Memorial Day weekend will be wet, but not a washout

PITTSBURGH — We’ve got a wet weekend ahead, but it won’t be a washout.

Coming up on Channel 11 News at 5 p.m., Pittsburgh’s Chief Meteorologist Stephen Cropper is timing when the steady rain lets up.

A Flood Watch continues for Beaver, Allegheny, Washington and Greene counties until 2 p.m. Saturday. Waves of rain will move through the area with heavy rain at times, boosting rain totals as high as 1-2 inches in some areas.

The steady rain will taper to scattered showers and isolated storms through Saturday afternoon, giving us a much-needed break in the wet weather pattern, but check the Severe Weather Team 11 forecast when making outdoor plans.

Sunday and Monday will feature drier hours, with the highest chance for steadier showers or a passing storm being Sunday night and mainly early in the day Monday. Less widespread rain and a shift in wind direction will allow temperatures to reach more seasonable levels as we approach Memorial Day itself.

Weak high pressure will attempt to dry us out next week as high temperatures climb above average into the low 80s by Tuesday.

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