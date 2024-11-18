Family, friends of fallen officer Brian Shaw remember him 7 years after his death

NEW KENSINGTON, Pa, — A ceremony was held in Westmoreland County to commemorate seven years since a local police officer was killed in the line of duty.

Officer Brian Shaw was shot and killed during a traffic stop in New Kensington on Nov. 17. 2017.

He was 25 years old.

His family and friends gathered in front of his memorial outside of the New Kensington Police Station to honor his legacy and service to his community.

“His legacy lives on. Take solace in that,” said New Kensington Mayor Tom Guzzo.

The community has been raising money for a scholarship in his name since 2018.

