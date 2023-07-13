Family, friends pay tribute to 15-year-old killed in Aliquippa with balloon release

ALIQUIPPA, Pa. — With the release of hundreds of balloons, the Aliquippa community Wednesday night paid tribute to the life of 15-year-old Dahvea Sparrow, who was killed on Main Street Saturday night.

“He was really, really, really loved by all and it was a shock,” Dahvea’s aunt, Janetha Short, told Channel 11. “We’re just trying to say goodbye the best way we know how.”

Aliquippa shooting: citizens have come forward with info & police have filed charges against 17yo Lamar Seymour in the murder of 15yo Dahvea Sparrow.



The emotional vigil came just hours after Beaver County District Attorney David Lozier announced charges against 17-year-old Lamar Seymour.

Lozier credits community cooperation for the quick filing of those charges.

“The citizens of Ambridge and Aliquippa came forward and they have been talking to the police, to the citizens, telling us who, what, when, where to a degree that we have not seen in a very long time,” Lozier said.

According to police, Daveah was sitting in his car after a party when Seymour opened the car door, shooting and killing him, before running off.

“Lamar Seymour is a dangerous individual. This was an execution-style homicide with a 40 caliber handgun at close range,” Lozier said.

Daveah’s family is grateful the alleged shooter has been charged.

They are thankful for all the support from the community.

Now, they must turn their attention to Dahvea’s funeral.

“The hardest two days are next week. We have to bury him. That’s the hurdle we have to get over,” Short said.

Funeral arrangements have not yet been made public.

