Family, friends remember man found dead in river, call for answers in his murder

PITTSBURGH — Family, friends, and community members gathered Friday evening to celebrate the life and legacy of Stephen Williams, a devoted father, son and friend remembered for his big personality and generous spirit.

Williams’ aunt, Charita Bush, said one day wasn’t enough to honor him. “He was bigger than a headline,” she told Channel 11.

Williams, 41, was reported missing on September 5 after he failed to return home from work or contact family. His phone was later discovered near Point State Park, raising concerns. Four days later, his body was pulled from the Allegheny River.

Investigators say surveillance video revealed a group of men brutally attacked Williams along the Riverwalk, stole his backpack, and threw him into the river. Police have since arrested Jose Soto, who is charged with murder, robbery, and conspiracy. Authorities believe additional suspects were involved and are continuing their search.

Bush described her nephew as a man full of joy, style, and love for his family. “Stephen was a fun-loving, devoted son and brother and a proud father,” she said. “He was a generous guy. You could have asked him for something and there’s a good chance he would have given it to you. It’s just horrific, and we are all left very brokenhearted.”

Despite the grief, Bush said she is thankful to have some closure. “I have been gathering a list together for the children, it’s called God’s graces and mercies, and at the top of that list is that he was located,” she said. “Under these circumstances, we could have been walking out of our doors for days, weeks, months, never knowing where he was.”

As the family continues to grieve, they hope Williams’ memory will live on through his children and the lives he touched. They are also urging anyone with information about the other individuals involved in his killing to contact the Pittsburgh police.

Soto is scheduled to appear in court next week.

