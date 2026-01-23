Family, friends of woman found dead in North Side home call for answers at vigil

PITTSBURGH — Family and friends gathered on the North Side to remember a woman who was found dead in a home in Pittsburgh’s North Side.

People who loved Michelle Sturdivant gathered for a candlelight vigil at her former home. They shared hugs and shed tears and memories of her.

She was found dead at a home along Watson Boulevard last month.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE >>> Woman found dead on Pittsburgh’s North Side; police investigating it as ‘suspicious in nature’

Her family believes she died from an act of domestic violence and continues demanding answers.

“We’re here to remember her, but to encourage everyone and encourage ourselves that we will not stop. not only with Michelle, but in all instances of domestic violence,” family friend Steve Singleton said.

Police are still investigating, calling her death “suspicious in nature.”

No arrests have been made at this time.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOWMichele

©2026 Cox Media Group