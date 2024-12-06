Crews reach site they believe grandmother fell down sinkhole, into abandoned mine

UNITY TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Crews will return to the abandoned coal mine in Unity Township Friday and start to drill holes in the ground — about 40 feet deep — to send cameras and drones down into the mine to try and find Elizabeth Pollard.

Thursday was another full day of digging, but crews reached the site where they believe Pollard fell down a sinkhole and into an abandoned mine Monday night.

“We’re going to continue to excavate that area and look for any signs of evidence that would lead us to believe that it would be her, whether that be clothing, her, or any belongings,” Trooper Steve Limani told Channel 11′s Andrew Havranek.

Limani said crews are working to chip away at a massive mound of dirt in the area where Pollard fell in Monday night.

Friday, a crew will drill into the ground to allow cameras and drones into the mine structure.

“They usually have to drill very far hundreds of feet deep we are very fortunate they are able to drill a few inches, a few inch hole in diameter and this only being lets call it a 40 foot hole they have to drill, unless they run into some sort of crazy material or they’re stuck it wont take very long, which I think is excellent and I’m excited for it to happen,” Limani said.

Dr. Phillip Reeder, a professor of Environmental Engineering at Duquesne University said this sink hole — or “mine sink” — is rather common.

“You’re going to get areas of weaknesses, and sometimes you’re going to get collapses that form over those cavities in the subsurface, and that’s exactly what we’re seeing here,” Reeder said.

He’s not surprised the structure of the mine is as brittle as it is since it hasn’t been exposed to the elements in 75 to 80 years.

He said once this search is over, crews will have to try to prevent anything more from happening in this area.

“It’s certainly going to be to stabilize this feature, I would think to fence it off so no one else goes in there, and really inspect the landscape around it because if one happened there then that means the landscape has the penchant for collapse,” Reeder said.

Pollard’s family is holding out hope she’ll still be found alive, despite crews changing gears to a recovery mission and not a rescue.

“My uncle and cousin are still hoping for the best,” said Tabitha Pollard, Elizabeth’s niece. “They’re still worried and hoping to find her alive. They are coping the best way they can at this time with everything going on. The family is very grateful for everything everyone has done and is still doing. We appreciate the prayers that are still coming. We want to thank everyone that has been involved in the search for our loved one.

There is a GoFundMe online that is not authorized by the family.

They’re asking if anyone wants to donate to bring that donation to Monday’s Union Restaurant and given to Anita, the restaurant manager.

