Family of local man shot, killed in argument over parking spot raising funds for funeral costs

Man shot, killed in argument over parking spot in Export, state police say

EXPORT, Pa. — The family of a man who was shot and killed in an argument over a parking spot in Export last week needs help with his funeral costs.

Daniel Chicka, 65, was on Madison Avenue visiting his girlfriend when he was shot and killed.

A GoFundMe fundraiser was set up on behalf of Chicka’s daughter, Chi-Anne.

Click here if you would like to make a donation.

