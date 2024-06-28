Family of local man shot, killed in argument over parking spot raising funds for funeral costs

EXPORT, Pa. — The family of a man who was shot and killed in an argument over a parking spot in Export last week needs help with his funeral costs.

Daniel Chicka, 65, was on Madison Avenue visiting his girlfriend when he was shot and killed.

>> Man shot, killed in argument over parking spot in Export, state police say

A GoFundMe fundraiser was set up on behalf of Chicka’s daughter, Chi-Anne.

Click here if you would like to make a donation.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group