Man shot, killed in argument over parking spot in Export, state police say

EXPORT, Pa. — A man was shot and killed in Export Tuesday.

State police told Channel 11 they were called to the scene of a shooting on Madison Avenue. Two neighbors were arguing over a parking spot.

One man, later identified as Daniel Chicka, 65, died in the shooting. Another man, who was not injured, is in custody.

This is a developing story and Channel 11′s Andrew Havranek is at the scene. Watch Channel 11 News at 4 p.m. for the latest.

