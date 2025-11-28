Man loses everything after massive fire starts in garage, spreads to home in Beaver County

CONWAY, Pa. — Erin Mulroy was just about to fall asleep Wednesday morning when he heard screaming around 2 a.m.

“It was a shout that was different than you normally hear, and so I knew it was something serious, so I hopped out of bed right away,” Mulroy said.

His son, Ethan, was shouting for his dad after a massive fire started in the garage where he was with his cat.

“I tried to get in there to get the cat, but the smoke was so thick, I only got in about 10 feet,” Mulroy said.

Ethan’s cat, Miki, didn’t survive the fire.

“(She was) about 5 years old,” Mulroy said. “She had one of those very unique cat personalities where she was a talker, and she’d come up and give you little kisses. Sweetest cat in the world.”

Ethan had just moved in with his dad after living in Nebraska for work. He was storing all of his belongings in the garage. He’s moving to California for work training in January, and then to Ohio next spring.

He lost everything except the clothes on his back.

The fire also destroyed his car, a motorcycle and his dad’s car as it moved toward the house, damaging it as well.

For the family, it was a major hit that came just before Thanksgiving and the holidays.

“Everything, and because he was out there visiting the cat, he had to run out real quick. He didn’t even get his phone,” Mulroy said. “So he lost his cell phone, his wallet, everything. He doesn’t have a stitch of anything left.”

The family has a GoFundMe to help Ethan get back on his feet. It’s already raised more than $4,000

“I’m finding the community is pretty amazing. My landlord is amazing, he’s gone above and beyond the call of duty,” Mulroy said.

The fire is under investigation, but Mulroy said he thinks it started near his car. He said he didn’t have renters’ insurance and hopes this fire will lead to others realizing how important that can be.

“It’s not something you’re prepared for, and it makes you really kick yourself for not having it,” Mulroy said. “You never think it’s going to happen to you, and then it does.”

If you would like to donate to the Mulroy’s GoFundMe, click here.

