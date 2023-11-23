Family member of teen shot in Uniontown says alleged shooter lied to them, police

UNIONTOWN, Pa. — A 16-year-old girl continues to fight for her life after police say a 36-year-old man who called her his girlfriend shot her.

“This should have never happened to a 16-year-old. Never,” said Michele Pinkney, the victim’s great-aunt.

Police said the teen was shot in the head by 36-year-old Nathan Glasscock Monday night. Police said Glasscock told them he didn’t mean to shoot her. They said he told them wanted to shoot the grandmother for interfering in his relationship with the girl.

“That is a lie,” Pinkney said.

One reason she believes Glasscock lied to the police is that she said he was meticulous with his plan.

Pinkney said Glasscock broke into the home by taking out the glass on the front door.

The grandmother -- Karen Leydig -- and the girl were just 10 feet away from each other when police say Glasscock pulled the trigger.

“Next thing you know, my sister (Leydig) saw her fall backward. She thought she tripped on something,” Pinkney told Channel 11′s Andrew Havranek.

Pinkney said Glasscock also lied to them about his age. She said they never knew he was 36. They didn’t find out until police ran his license.

“He met her when she was 15, and he told us he was 19,” Pinkney said. “I mean, looks are deceiving. He didn’t look 36, and he didn’t act 36.”

Pinkney said because they didn’t know his real age, her sister was never trying to break them up. She said the teen broke up with him on her own. But, she said Glasscock said something to them as Leydig ran for safety.

“Nathan was standing there with a gun and said, “That’s what happens to (explicit word) that says they’re going to call the cops on me,” Pinkney said.

The teen is in critical but stable condition at Ruby Memorial Hospital.

The family said this Thanksgiving is going to be really tough.

“Right now, we don’t have anything to be thankful for,” Pinkney said. “I mean, we’re thankful that she’s being taken care of, but it’s hard. We love her very much. This should have never happened to a 16-year-old. Never.”

Glasscock is due in court on Nov. 28.

