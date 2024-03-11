Family member of Washington County murder suspect shocked by his arrest

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Pa. — A family member of the man accused of killing another man in Washington County last week is still in shock after learning about his murder charge.

Becky Hutter, William Slider’s aunt, says he, his wife and their three kids had been staying with her for 18 months because they were homeless.

“I was surprised, I was because I didn’t think he would ever do things like that,” Hutter said. “I was just a kind-hearted person and let them come but if I knew anything, my sons would’ve stepped in and told me.”

Slider is accused in the death of Robert Morse, 69. Police think Morse was killed on the morning of March 6, but investigators didn’t find out until March 8.

Morse was found inside his home in the Mingo Park Estates Trailer Park on Friday when a neighbor went to check on him. That neighbor found Morse dead in his kitchen covered in dried blood. Troopers say the neighbor found Morse lying face down on the kitchen floor in a pool of dried blood with a severe head injury.

A criminal complaint alleges Slider drove Morse’s car to South Strabane Wednesday morning after the murder and parked near a remote garbage can behind Walmart. Troopers say Slider is seen on surveillance footage removing something from the trunk and then putting it in the trash. Police say they later found a hammer covered with suspected blood. The complaint also says Slider went into Walmart, bought new clothes with cash and left the store in a different car.

Hutter says Slider never said anything to her about what happened when the police arrested him at her house.

“He didn’t say anything. He didn’t seem surprised on his face at all. He just come down the steps and went outside,” Hutter said.

Will Slider is being held at the Washington County Jail without bond.

