Family of missing man holds vigil in Washington County, asks public for help

CALIFORNIA BORO, Pa. — A Washington County community held a vigil for a man who has been missing for a year.

Matthew McDonald, 29, was last seen in California Boro on March 9. He was dropped off on the side of the road and never seen again.

His mother, Beth Roth, describes him as a giving person.

“He had a heart of gold,” said Roth, “He did anything for anybody. he would give you the shirt off his back. If this was one of his friends, you’d better believe he would be here and he would have been here at every point looking. He would have never stopped.”

The family rallied outside of the Washington County Courthouse in July. They demanded action from the district attorney’s office. Authorities have since said they have followed every lead, filed multiple search warrants, and searched homes and cars, including the home and car of the woman last seen with him.

Many of the people at the vigil wore pink. His family said it was his favorite color.

Roth is urging anyone who knows what happened to her son to come forward.

